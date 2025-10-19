Darby Allin: “Wrestling is the greatest thing in the world”

Darby Allin gives advice to pro wrestlers about finding happiness with their booking:

“Wrestling is the greatest thing in the world, but at the end of the day, someone else is in control of your destiny. Whoever is running the show or booking things out, they can decide how high you’re gonna go, or how low you’re gonna go.

‘I’m the f—— man, I’m the best’, are you really? Like can we really decide who’s the best in this thing? The fact that people believe their own hype when someone else booked them to be the man, to me… that’s all bullshit.

I just feel like you’ve got to be happy with who you are inside when the cameras aren’t rolling. If you’re not happy and you’re relying on someone else to book you to be happy, that’s when you have to dive deep down inside and really find who you are.”

(via Busted Open Radio)