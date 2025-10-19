Andrade pulled from planned WWC match in Puerto Rico

Andrade’s scheduled match at last night’s World Wrestling Council event in Puerto Rico did not take place as his no-compete situation with his old WWE contract remains in effect. The match, for the WWC Universal title, was apparently pulled after WWE intervened.

With his firing, Andrade triggered his one-year no-compete clause in the United States, preventing him from working for any wrestling or fighting company, effectively preventing him from earning a living for a full year. The clause was widely panned by fans and critics and at this point, it remains to be seen if it will be challenged in court.

Andrade has already been pulled from AEW as his appearance on the Dynamite sixth year anniversary show is now dead and buried, not to be mentioned again. AEW were unaware of the clause and Andrade either did not know or did not tell them about it, prompting WWE to send a cease and desist letter.

The no-compete clause wording seems to indicate that it’s only for the United States so presumably he can still work in Mexico and other countries.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996