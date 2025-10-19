AEW News and Notes

– TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher addressed the media during the WrestleDream Scrum. Fletcher was asked about the last match revolving the AEW World Championship. Fletcher felt indeed he needed to get knocked down, because it allowed him to gather his thoughts and to focus on the TNT Championship. He feels the TNT Championship is a gift to him. He was asked about his complicated relationship with Will Ospreay and if he reached out to him. Uh No, DON’T CARE. Next Question. As for upcoming challengers for the TNT Championship, he’s done with Briscoe and Tony stated he has maybe 5 individuals hes thinking that could be the next challengers.

– AEW Women’s Championship Kris Statlander also spoke at the WrestleDream Media Scrum. Statlander feels no sense of relief. Her celebration was cut shot due to the interruption by Mercedes Mone. She didn’t get the chance the match that just happened. So now she has to take care of business. Kris was asked would she like to main event in the near future, absolutely however circumstances can change and shes alright with it, it doesn’t matter where her match falls at she will show up. Also Kris is opened to all challengers, if you have it come and challenge her.

– Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are opening a gaming cafe called Victory Roll, which celebrates its grand opening tomorrow.

– Toni Storm turns 30 today, Happy birthday: