Adam Pearce makes announcements for WWE Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

• Becky Lynch (C) vs Maxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

• Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship

• Judgment Day (C) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships

• Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman appear

• Adam Pearce gives an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollin