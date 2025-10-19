Adam Pearce makes announcements for WWE Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Becky Lynch (C) vs Maxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
• Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship
• Judgment Day (C) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships
• Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman appear
• Adam Pearce gives an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollin
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 19, 2025