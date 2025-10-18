WWE Supershow Japan Live Results / Tokyo, Japan / Sat Oct 18, 2025

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Mike Rome
- Jey Uso defeats Rusev
- AJ Styles defeats Kofi Kingston
- WWE Women’s U.S. Title: Champion Giulia defeats Roxanne Perez
- WWE Intercontinental Title: Champion Dominick Mysterio defeats PENTA
- WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Rhea Ripley / Iyo Sky / Raquel Rodriguez: Vaquer pins Rodriguez NOTE: Ripley is injured and helped out of the arena. She later posts a picture with an injured nose.
- LA Knight promo on the mic
- The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: Valkyria is pinned
- War Raider Ivar defeats El Grande Americano
- Main Event: CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker: Nakamura pins Reed
Thanks to @tosshy19 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM