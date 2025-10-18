WWE Supershow Japan Live Results / Tokyo, Japan / Sat Oct 18, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
393

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Mike Rome

  1. Jey Uso defeats Rusev
  2. AJ Styles defeats Kofi Kingston
  3. WWE Women’s U.S. Title: Champion Giulia defeats Roxanne Perez
  4. WWE Intercontinental Title: Champion Dominick Mysterio defeats PENTA
  5. WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Rhea Ripley / Iyo Sky / Raquel Rodriguez: Vaquer pins Rodriguez NOTE: Ripley is injured and helped out of the arena. She later posts a picture with an injured nose.
  6. LA Knight promo on the mic
  7. The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: Valkyria is pinned
  8. War Raider Ivar defeats El Grande Americano
  9. Main Event: CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker: Nakamura pins Reed

Thanks to @tosshy19 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

