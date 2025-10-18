WWE News and Notes

– Adam Pearce is set to give an update on Seth Rollins this Monday on Raw.

– Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero’s Black Tiger II mask at today’s WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan:



– Rhea Ripley posted the following from Japan:

Ripley was escorted out by WWE medical staff after being inadvertently busted open when Raquel threw Iyo Sky into her but said to be in good spirit as she came out and signed autographs for fans after the show.

– Erick Rowan recalls his reaction to seeing the Wyatt Compound section of the Wyatt Halloween Horror Nights house:

“Walking through that section was very emotional for me, in the best possible way.

“It brought a smile to my face, you know. It made me sad, all at once.”

