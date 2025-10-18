Notes on The Young Bucks and Maria Kanellis

– The Young Bucks on possibly buying/running PWG in future once their AEW career wraps up:

“The PWG thing is definitely a pipe dream. We have always talked about doing some independent or something once our career wraps up with mainstream wrestling like AEW, and we have more time at home.

It would be good for the independent scene, especially in SoCal. It has kind of dried up as of late, and usually that’s like a hotbed. So with our influence, we could help the indie scene around there. Whether we call it PWG or it’s a whole different wrestling company name, I think that our goal would be to kind of carry the torch of what PWG started and to have a company that falls into the spirit of what Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was for all those years.”

(Source: battleground hour podcast)

– Maria Kanellis gives a health update:

In the past few years I’ve had half my thyroid removed, a rare life threatening tumor removed along with my adrenal gland, skin cancer, polyps removed, and now I am having my third baby. In January, my 20 year career effectively ended which is another story. I am not ready to… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 17, 2025