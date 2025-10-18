Mercedes Mone issues TBS title challenge to any champion for tonight’s WrestleDream

Mercedes Mone will eventually have a match at WrestleDream tonight and the announcement came after she successfully retained the CMLL Women’s title yesterday against Persephone in Mexico.

Up until yesterday, Mone had no match on the WrestleDream card but was going to appear to celebrate becoming the longest-reigning TBS champion in AEW, surpassing Jade Cargill’s 508-day reign.

Standing in the ring filled with confetti and streamers, Mone said that she is issuing an open challenge for the TBS title at the AEW pay-per-view and challenge any champion in the world to show up in St. Louis to try and take her title away.

#AEWWrestleDream

8pm ET/5pm PT

TONIGHT TBS Title Open Challenge After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt!

10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/s4AUqEjDxo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 18, 2025

