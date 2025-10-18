Mercedes Mone captures another title

Mercedes Mone def. Mina Shirakawa via roll-up using the leverage of the rope to retain the TBS Championship and to become the new Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion (16:10).
She is now 11 Belts Mone.
#AndNEW!
Your NEW Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion: Último Moné @MercedesVarnado!
AEW Women's World Champion @CallMeKrisStat cuts @MercedesVarnado's celebration short!
