Mercedes Mone captures another title

Mercedes Mone def. Mina Shirakawa via roll-up using the leverage of the rope to retain the TBS Championship and to become the new Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion (16:10).

She is now 11 Belts Mone.

#AndNEW!

Your NEW Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion: Último Moné @MercedesVarnado! Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Cy7l3iuyVN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025