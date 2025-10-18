Jamie Hayter comments on the AEW locker room

Jamie Hayter believes the current AEW women’s roster is the best iteration of the company’s women’s division:

“Oh, absolutely. The locker room is just fantastic. I don’t think there’s anyone in the locker room that doesn’t bring something to the table.

“Everybody’s just fantastic, and everyone wants to do a good job. Honestly, the locker room is just very, very calm, great vibes, and we’re all just enjoying it.

“I personally love going to work every single week, even if I’m not doing anything, I just like to be there, be around it.

“So yeah, I would say definitely the best iteration, but all the other iterations were great as well, but this one is definitely, definitely the best.”

(Source: Denise Salcedo)