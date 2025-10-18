Jacob Fatu written off television due to unspecified injury

Jacob Fatu was written off WWE television last night on Smackdown and his scheduled match against Drew McIntyre never happened.

Fatu was reported to have a non wrestling-related injury and would be unable to wrestle on the show. WWE kept advertising the match until the very last second when Fatu was shown taken out backstage before his entrance for the main event match.

The popular star was shown under a steel truss, with blood coming out from his mouth with several teeth out as well.

The main event was instantly switched to Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, with Rhodes wrestling in his suit and eventually losing via disqualification for hitting McIntyre with the title.

While Fatu’s injury remains a mystery, rumors are that he will be out for a few months.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996