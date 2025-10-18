Hank and Tank to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH

Former NXT Tag Team champions, Hank and Tank, will be traveling to Japan for an event promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The duo will be facing Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf at the NOAH Sunny Voyage 2025 which will be held at the Fureai Cube in Kasukabe, Saitama on October 26.

WWE has sent several wrestlers to NOAH over the past several months, with Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis traveling to the Land of the Rising Sun a few weeks ago to wrestle for the promotion.

Shinsuke Nakamura also wrestled on the January 1 event titled NOAH The New Year 2025, defeating Ulka Sasaki in Tokyo.

