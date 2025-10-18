AJ Styles receives the big send off in Tokyo

At today’s WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan there was a huge sendoff for AJ Styles where he wrestled his final match in Japan.

Styles gave a farewell speech which was translated by Shinsuke Nakamura. Then members of the WWE roster came out to thank and celebrate Styles.

CM Punk & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed.

20:36 Nakamura wins with Kinshasa. AJ Styles gives a speech to the fans → Nakamura reads the Japanese translation aloud. The wrestlers cheer AJ on. Finally, Nakamura and Iyo Sky close with a double pose.

AJ Styles got a big farewell at today’s WWE show in Japan, marking his last match there before he retires next year. Love to see it ♥️

