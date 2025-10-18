AEW WrestleDream 2025 Coverage



Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

—



Tag Team Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)

The show opens with FTR and JetSpeed still going at it from the Tailgate Brawl preshow. Dax Harwood gets a two count on Mike Bailey and goes for a piledriver on the apron, but Bailey counters with a back-body drop and the Shooting Star knee drop. Bailey drops FTR with a moonsault from the apron and gets Harwood back into the ring. Bailey goes for a Shooting Star Press, but Harwood dodges. Kevin Knight tags in and connects with a splash for a two count. Cash Wheeler pulls Bailey to the floor, and Knight drops Harwood with a DDT for a two count as Wheeler breaks it up.

Knight goes up top, but Stokely distracts him. Knight sends Wheeler into Stokely, and then sends Harwood into both of them before getting another two count. Knight slams Harwood down for yet another two count, but then Wheeler pulls Bailey to the floor and slams him on the apron. Knight dropkicks Wheeler, but Harwood takes Knight down and applies a Sharpshooter. Knight makes it to the ropes, and then Bailey and Wheeler come back in. Knight and Bailey go up top, but Wheeler cuts off Bailey and FTR deliver the Shatter Machine to Knight.

Harwood goes for the cover, but Bailey hits the Shooting Star knee drop to break it up. Bailey delivers quick kicks to Wheeler and then tags in. Bailey and Harwood exchange chops, and then Bailey delivers a series of round kicks. Harwood comes back with a hard shot, and then they slap each other in the face repeatedly. Bailey delivers a thrust kick, and follows with a spinning round kick in the corner. Bailey goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off and FTR go for Power and Glory, but Bailey gets his knees up on Wheeler. Harwood gets his knees up on Knight as he goes for the UFO Splash right after.

Bailey gets a back-slide on Harwood for a two count, and then hits Time Adventure for a two count as Wheeler breaks it up. Bailey grabs Harwood, but Harwood counters and takes him down and gets the pin fall as Stokely holds Bailey’s feet down.

Winners: FTR

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Charlie Thesz at ringside. She says it’s been a while since she has been in St. Louis, but she is glad to be here and is looking forward to all the matches tonight.

—



Singles Match – Everyone is banned from ringside

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

Thekla dodges a few shots and delivers a forearm shot of her own. Hayter comes back with a boot to the face and follows with right hands on the mat. Thekla counters into her own rights, and Hayter counters right back. Hayter chops Thekla into the ropes, and Thekla heads to the floor for a bit. Thekla comes back in, but Hayter kicks her in the midsection. Thekla comes back with a hurricanrana into the ropes and goes for a running boot, but Hayter dodges and drops her with a shoulder tackle. Thekla goes to the floor again, but Hayter slams her into the barricade.

Hayter slams Thekla into the LED board and then into the ring steps. Hayter gets Thekla back into the ring and then goes to shake Charlie Thesz’s hand. Thekla drops her with a cross-body from the top, and then slams her into the barricade. Thekla looks at Charlie and fakes her out with a handshake before getting Hayter back into the ring. Thekla goes for quick covers, but Hayter kicks out at two each time. Hayter comes back with a whip into the corner, but Thekla turns it around and applies the Spider Hold in the ropes. Hayter pulls Thekla back up, but collapses down.

Thekla keeps the Spider Hold applied on the mat, and uses the ropes for leverage until the referee starts counting. Thekla grinds her boot into Hayter’s face, but Hayter comes back with body shots. Thekla slams Hayter down, and then chokes her over the middle rope. Thekla delivers shots in the corner, but Hayter comes back with right hands. Thekla delivers a right of her own and runs the ropes, but Hayter drops her with a back elbow and a shoulder tackle. Hayter suplexes Thekla into the corner and follows with a corner clothesline and a missile dropkick for a two count.

Hayter picks Thekla up, but Thekla counters with knee strikes and goes to the apron. Thekla goes up top for a cross-body, but Hayter dodges. They dodge each other on corner charges, and Thekla sends Hayter to the apron. Hayter comes back with a series of right hands and goes up top. Thekla comes back with a slap and climbs up. but Hayter cuts her off and hangs her upside down. Thekla sits right back up, but Hayter blocks a shot and drops her with a headbutt. Hayter goes for a dropkick, but Thekla dodges and delivers a thrust kick.

Thekla kicks Hayter in the midsection and runs the ropes, but Hayter delivers a kick to the midsection and an enzuigiri. Hayter delivers a neck-breaker over her knee, and they exchange shots on the mat. They get to their feet, but Hayter drops Thekla with a kick to the face. Thekla applies a flying octopus hold, but Hayter counters with a back-breaker. Thekla applies the Spider’s Web, but Hayter makes it to the ropes. Thekla tries to take her belt off, but the referee stops her and Hayter delivers another back-breaker. Hayter gets a two count, and then Thekla dodges a clothesline and drops Hayter with a Spear.

Thekla goes for the cover, but Hayter’s foot is under the ropes at the two count. Thekla goes for another Spear, but Hayter dodges and drops Thekla with a clothesline. Hayter follow up immediately with the Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Queen Aminata comes to the ring to celebrate with Hayter as Julia Hart and Skye Blue stare them down from the stage.

—



$500,000 Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus)

Matt and Perry start the match with a lock-up. Perry backs Matt into the corner, but Matt shoves him away. They lock up again, and Matt backs Perry into the corner. Nick tags in and the Bucks try to double-team Perry, but he sends Matt to the outside and takes Nick down with a dropkick. Luchasaurus tags in and Perry clotheslines Nick in the corner. Luchasaurus drops Nick with a clothesline of his own, and then follows with a chop. Luchasaurus goes for a scoop slam, but Nick escapes and Matt tags in.

The Bucks try to double-team Luchasaurus, but he throws them into each other before slapping Matt in the chest against the ropes. Perry tries to move to another corner to distract the referee as Luchasaurus has Matt against the ropes. Luchasaurus sends Nick to the floor, but Matt follows as Perry goes for a dive. The Bucks walk around the ring, but Luchasaurus drops them with a moonsault and gets Matt back into the ring. Perry goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two and comes back with a jaw-breaker. Nick tags in, band then Matt and Luchasaurus exchange shots on the outside.

Matt takes Luchasaurus down, but Perry delivers a thrust kick to Matt and drops both Bucks with a dive to the outside. Perry gets Matt against the barricade and hits him with a hard sign that a fan brought. Nick and Luchasaurus are going at it, and Matt makes it back in to help Nick out. Matt takes Luchasaurus down on the outside as Perry gets dropped by Nick in the ring. Nick slams Perry’s face into Matt’s boot, and then Nick drops Perry with a neck-breaker. Matt comes in with a senton and delivers a back-breaker. Nick tags in and connects with a guillotine leg drop and the Bucks try to double-team Perry in the corner. Perry delivers shots to both of them and drops Nick with a clothesline. Perry delivers an enzuigiri to Matt and kicks Matt away. Perry goes for the tag, but Nick delivers an enzuigiri to Luchasaurus. Nick goes for the cover on Perry, and then the Bucks continue to double-team him/ Matt drops Perry with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. Perry comes back with a hurricanrana, and Luchasaurus tags in. Luchasaurus delivers shots to the Bucks.

The Bucks come back and block a double chokeslam with double knee strikes. The Bucks pose over him, but he comes back with a kip-up and goes for a chokeslam. The Bucks escape, but he overpowers them and chokeslams Matt. Perry drops Matt with a hurricanrana on the outside, and then Express drop Nick with an assisted cutter. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out at two. Perry tags back in, and Nick sends Luchasaurus to the outside.

Matt tags in and the Bucks double-team Perry again. The Bucks deliver the leg-drop/powerbomb combination and Nick goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. Perry fights back, but Nick delivers an enzuigiri and Matt goes for a PK with Perry on Nick’s shoulders. Luchasaurus gets Matt on his shoulders, and then Perry and Matt exchange shots. Matt superkicks Luchasaurus and Perry, but Perry comes back with a cutter to Matt. Nick takes Perry down on the apron, and then Matt and Perry get back into the ring. Matt delivers shots and chops and Nick drops Perry with a powerbomb.

The Bucks drop Perry with the piledriver/stomp combination and Nick dives onto Luchasaurus. Matt goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. The Bucks go for the BTE Trigger, but Perry dodges and delivers shots. The Bucks come back with a slam and delivers the BTE Trigger. Nick goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus breaks it up. Matt tags back in and the Bucks go for Bang for Your Buck, but Perry escapes and suplexes Matt down. Luchasaurus slams Matt with a chokeslam and Perry drops Nick with a destroyer. Perry and Luchasaurus deliver the Jurassic Express to Matt and Perry goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two.

Perry and Luchasaurus hit the assisted piledriver and Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up at two. Perry and Luchasaurus go for Countdown to Extinction, but Nick breaks it up. The Bucks superkick Luchasaurus, and then do the same to Perry. The Bucks deliver another BTE Trigger to Perry and Nick goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. The Bucks go for the TK Driver, but Luchasaurus slams Nick down, and Perry drops Matt with a reverse-rana. Perry and Luchasaurus hit the Countdown to Extinction on Matt and Perry gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jurassic Express

-After the match, Perry offers to help the Bucks up, and then offers some of the money to them, but Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, and Mark Davis hit the ring to attack them. The Bucks leave the ring as the Don Callis Family continues the beat down, but Kenny Omega’s music hits and he hits the ring for the save. The Family beats him down, as well, but Perry and Luchasaurus get back uo and help him out. Perry, Luchasaurus, and Omega clear the ring.

—



#1 Contender’s (AEW World Trios Championship) Tornado Trios Tag Team Match

The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP)

The Demand attack the Syndicate during their entrance. All six guys brawl around ringside, and Ricochet drops Lashley with the Spirit Gun. Lashley gets slammed into the ring steps and Kaun gets Benjamin into the ring. Kaun and Ricochet stomp Benjamin down and double-team him as Liona slams Lashley into the steps again. Benjamin comes back with shots to Kaun and Ricochet and applies an ankle lock to Kaun, but Ricochet delivers a knee strike. Ricochet goes for the cover, but MVP breaks it up. Kaun and Ricochet double-team MVP as Liona slams Lashley into the barricade.

Ricochet delivers a shot to MVP’s midsection and Kaun runs the ropes, but Lashley pulls him out and delivers an overhead throw. Ricochet dives onto Lashley, and then Liona drops Lashley with a shoulder tackle. The ring steps get dragged around and Ricochet sets up a table by them. Lashley gets placed on the table, and then Liona and Kaun slam Benjamin threw Lashley and the table. Kaun gets MVP into the ring and the Demand surrounds him. MVP drops Ricochet with a shot, but Kaun and Liona take him down. Kaun and Liona deliver shots to MVP and Ricochet goes for the cover, but MVP kicks out at two.

MVP delivers another shot to Ricochet, but Kaun and Liona double-team him again. Kaun and Liona splash MVP in the corner and drop him with a double suplex. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press from Liona’s back and goes for the cover, but Benjamin breaks it up. Benjamin gets stomped down and tossed back to the floor, but MVP comes back and sends all of the Demand to the floor. Lashley clotheslines Liona against the barricade, and then drops Kaun with a clothesline. Lashley drops Ricochet with a clothesline in the ring, and then spears him in the corner a few times.

Lashley takes Kaun down, and then drops Kaun and Liona simultaneously. Lashley slams Ricochet down and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Lashley delivers a back-elbow to Ricochet and goes for a delayed vertical suplex out of the corner, but Kaun and Liona make the save. MVP tries to steal the cover on Ricochet, but it gets broken up. Benjamin and Kaun exchange shots and Kaun gets sent to the outside. Ricochet kicks Benjamin in the head and runs the ropes, but Benjamin catches him and throws him onto everyone on the outside.

Benjamin runs the ropes and dives onto everyone before getting Ricochet back into the ring. Ricochet rolls out the other side, and Kaun comes back in and gets a two count on Benjamin. Benjamin comes back with a thrust kick and goes after Ricochet, but Ricochet low-bridges him to the floor. MVP comes back in and takes Ricochet down before delivering the Ballin’ Elbow Drop. MVP goes for the cover, but Liona breaks it up at two. Liona locks Lashley in a Cobra Clutch, but Benjamin breaks it up. Lashley takes Liona down, and then the Syndicate surround Ricochet.

Ricochet tries to beg off, and the Kaun pulls him out of the ring. Kaun gets into the ring, and then Syndicate triple-team him. MVP kicks Kaun into the corner, Benjamin delivers a knee strike, and Lashley follows with a Spear for the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Trios Championship: The Hurt Syndicate

—



AEW TNT Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher (c) (w/Don Callis) vs. Mark Briscoe

Fletcher backs Briscoe into the corner, but they have a clean break. Fletcher takes Briscoe down and applies a side-headlock. Briscoe gets to his feet, but Fletcher drops him with a shoulder tackle. Briscoe comes bakc with an elbow strike and a few chops before tossing Fletcher to the floor. Briscoe runs the ropes, but Fletcher walks around the ring. Fletcher comes back in, but Briscoe clotheslines him to the floor and takes him down with a dive. Briscoe delivers a few shots and grabs a chair. Briscoe sets it up, but Fletcher pulls it out of the ring. Briscoe delivers a scissor kick through the ropes.

Briscoe delivers an uppercut on the outside and sets up the chair. Briscoe puts Fletcher in the chair and delivers a headbutt. Briscoe delivers right hands, and then dives through the ropes onto Fletcher and the chair. Briscoe gets Fletcher back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Briscoe gets Fletcher back to the floor and goes for a blockbuster from the apron, but Fletcher dodges. Fletcher powerbombs Briscoe onto the ring steps and stomps him down in the corner. Fletcher chokes Briscoe over the ropes and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two.

Fletcher drops Briscoe with a back suplex and goes for another cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two again. They exchange kicks to the face and drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and then Briscoe beats Fletcher into the corner. Briscoe slams Fletcher down and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Fketcher comes back with a kick to the face and follows with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Fletcher delivers a knee strike in the corner and follows with an enzuigiri. Fletcher puts Briscoe up top, but Briscoe escapes.

Briscoe delivers headbutts to Fletcher and sets up for an avalanche BT Bomb, but Fletcher counters with a kick to Briscoe’s back. Fletcher delivers a superplex and follows with kicks on the apron. Fletcher goes for a brain-buster on the apron, but Briscoe counters with the Jay Driller. Briscoe gets Fletcher back into the ring and goes for the Froggy Bow, but Fletcher dodges. Fletcher kicks Briscoe in the face and puts him up top. Briscoe comes back with body shots and bites Fletcher’s head. Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow, and then hits another one to the outside.

Briscoe hits a third Froggy Bow, this one back in the ring, and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Briscoe sets up for the Jay Driller, but Fletcher rolls through and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Briscoe escapes the brain-buster and gets another two count. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Fletcher rolls through for a two count. Briscoe delivers an exploder suplex and goes for the Jay Driller, but Fletcher counters with a half-and-half suplex. Briscoe comes right back with a lariat and hits the Jay Driller. Briscoe goes for the cover, but Fletcher gets a finger on the ropes.

Fletcher uses the referee to get himself up, and then shoves Briscoe toward the referee. Fletcher delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back, and then delivers a brain buster. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Fletcher delivers a knee strike for another two count, and then lawn-darts Briscoe into the turnbuckle. Fletcher kicks Briscoe in the face, and then delivers the brain-buster on the top turnbuckle for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

-After the match, Fletcher celebrated with Callis and El Clon, while the rest of the Conglomeration come to the ring to check on Briscoe.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Toni Storm