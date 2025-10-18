AEW WrestleDream is live tonight at 8/7c from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Things get started with the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show lead-in, which will feature FTR vs. JetSpeed, Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA, Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders, as well as Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

The following are complete AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl results from Saturday, October 18, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 7-8pm EST.

AEW SATURDAY TAILGATE BRAWL RESULTS 10/18/25

The AEW Saturday Tailgate lead-in to AEW WrestleDream kicks off on TNT live at 7/6c with the commentary team welcoming us inside a jam-packed Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. We are then directed straight into a video package for the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley “I Quit” match scheduled for tonight.

The Death Riders vs. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard are on commentary for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl portion of the evening. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders is up first. The Death Riders team of PAC, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli make their way out accompanied by Marina Shafir.

They settle into the ring and a loud “F**k you, Yuta!” chant breaks out. Their music dies down. The Conglomeration tune plays and out comes Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly. He stops his teammates and runs back to grab Roderick Strong. They all make their way to the ring. It’s time to get things started.

A “Freshly Squeezed” chant breaks out and then the bell finally sounds to get things started. It is Garcia and Strong kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset. The two begin trading chops, with Strong getting the better of the exchange. He tags in O’Reilly and the two beat down Garcia and Yuta, when he tries running in.

With Yuta now the legal man for his team, Cassidy tags in for his. After some double-team action with O’Reilly, Cassidy picks up where he left off, controlling the offensive lead for The Conglomeration by taking it to The Death Riders’ Yuta. Yuta avoids an atomic drop and counters, shifting the offensive to his favor.

PAC tags in and takes over, bringing some additional punishment to Cassidy as Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Ishii is chopping Castagnoli as The Death Rider no-sells every shot and then blasts “The Stone Pitbull” with some of his own.

Yuta tags in and takes over and fans begin chanting “Yuta sucks!” It almost sounded like “CM Punk! CM Punk!” at first. Could you imagine hours of that? Yikes. A much more clear-to-hear “F**k you, Yuta!” chant takes over as Cassidy tags in.

From there, he immediately begins taking back over for his team. After they settle in the offensive lead, we see a few more minutes of action culminating with the finish, which sees The Death Riders team pick up the victory in our opening match when PAC pins Ishii.

Winners: The Death Riders

HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs. The Frat House

After the match wraps up, we shift gears and prepare for our second match of the one-hour special leading into tonight’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK makes his way out and stops at the top of the stage.

His theme dies down and the entrance tune for his partner, “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston, hits. Out he comes and the two head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action against opponents yet-to-be announced. Their opponents end up being The Frat House. The match lasts all of two or three minutes, with HOOK and Kingston winning.

Winners: HOOK & Eddie Kingston

Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero Attack The Costco Guys

The commentary team send things over to a restaurant or bar, where The Costco Guys duo of Big BOOM! AJ and Big Justice are shown. They hype up the matches for tonight’s pay-per-view, until Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero enter the picture. They beat down Big BOOM! AJ and sarcastically send things back to Chaifetz Arena.

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Now it’s time for our third of four matches scheduled for the Saturday Tailgate Brawl lead-in to AEW WrestleDream. And boy are they flying through every single second of TV time they’ve got in this hour. Packing as much in as possible.

Out next comes the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. They head down and settle inside the squared circle for women’s tag-team action. Their opponents come out next with individual entrances. First out is Harley Cameron, followed by Willow Nightingale.

Ford and Harley kick things off at the onset for their respective teams at the sound of the bell. Cameron takes the early offensive lead and then tags in Nightingale, who picks up where she left off. Cameron tags back in and the two hit some double-team offense.