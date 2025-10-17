WWE’s new policy regarding no compete clauses

New TKO contracts reportedly include a clause where if you are fired for cause or breach your contract, then you have a one-year non-compete.

This is reportedly the issue that Andrade is currently facing.

Fightful managed to get hold of the wording that TKO uses in their contracts:

“(b) Upon termination of this Agreement by PROMOTER for breach of the terms hereof, WRESTLER shall not work, appear, or perform in any capacity for any professional wrestling, sports entertainment, mixed martial arts and/or ultimate fighting organization, promotion or entity not owned or controlled by PROMOTER (or any affiliated or subsidiary company thereof) in the United States for a period of up to one (1) year from the date of such expiration or termination, as specified by PROMOTER in the notice of termination; provided, however, that if no lesser period is specified by PROMOTER in the notice of termination, such period shall be one (1) year.”

(Source: Fightful Select)