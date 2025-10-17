WWE Supershow Japan Live Results / Tokyo, Japan / Fri Oct 17, 2025

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Mike Rome
- AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano and War Raider Ivar
- PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston
- WWE Women’s US Title Match: Champion Giulia defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
- WWE Women’s World Title Match: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats The Judgment Day: Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez)
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
- LA Knight defeats Rusev
- Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane
- Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Title: CM Punk defeats Champion Dominick Mysterio (with Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) VIA DQ. Mysterio retains the WWE IC Title
Thanks to @tosshy19 / @LoonieLunas / @shigawres2001 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM