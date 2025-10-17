WWE Supershow Japan Live Results / Tokyo, Japan / Fri Oct 17, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
410

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Mike Rome

  1. AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano and War Raider Ivar
  2. PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston
  3. WWE Women’s US Title Match: Champion Giulia defeats Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  4. WWE Women’s World Title Match: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats The Judgment Day: Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez)
  5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
  6. LA Knight defeats Rusev
  7. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane
  8. Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Title: CM Punk defeats Champion Dominick Mysterio (with Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) VIA DQ. Mysterio retains the WWE IC Title

Thanks to @tosshy19 / @LoonieLunas / @shigawres2001 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here