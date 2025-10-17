WWE News and Notes

– Lilian Garcia will be announcing on RAW this week. She’s filling in for Alicia Taylor.

– The Motor City Machine Guns celebrate one year in WWE.

They thanked the fans who have been there for them, whether that be the last year in WWE or any time before in their storied careers.

– WWE’s Dominik Mysterio says Rey Mysterio is “basically his son” now as he ranks him at number four in a blind ranking of lucha libre masks:

“The greatest Mysterio of all time is standing right in front of you. Basically he’s my son, Rey Mysterio is my son now cause I’ve done things he’s never done in his career, so shout out to my son Rey Mysterio.”

– Bleacher Report ranks the Top 25 Male WWE Superstars of the past 25 years:

#1. John Cena

#2. Randy Orton

#3. Roman Reigns

#4. Rey Mysterio

#5. Chris Jericho

#6. The Undertaker

#7. Kurt Angle

#8. Seth Rollins

#9. The Rock

#10. Daniel Bryan

#11. Edge

#12. Brock Lesnar

#13. Triple H

#14. CM Punk

#15. Eddie Guerrero

#16. Jeff Hardy

#17. Shawn Michaels

#18. Batista

#19. AJ Styles

#20. Stone Cold Steve Austin

#21. Cody Rhodes

#22. Dean Ambrose

#23. Kevin Owens

#24. Booker T

#25. Kofi Kingston