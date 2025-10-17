WWE hires new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, focused on AI-based storytelling

WWE has officially hired Cyrus Kowsari as its new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, with a focus on AI-based storytelling and AI integration. Kowsari, a former BuzzFeed Producer (2016–2022) and ONE Championship Producer (2022–2025), was introduced to the creative team by Paul Levesque, who said Kowsari would “lead WWE’s transition to AI-based storytelling and integrate AI into creative services like video and graphics.” Levesque reportedly told staff this shift is “inevitable when it comes to creative in pro wrestling.”

Kowsari will oversee WWE’s AI storytelling efforts and also act as a liaison to the White House, as Levesque is “taking on more duties in politics in some form.”

WWE currently works with Writer AI, a platform trained on the company’s content library. However, early results have been less than impressive — one insider described the AI’s ideas as “absurdly bad storylines.” Among them was a pitch suggesting Bobby Lashley should return “as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history.”

Despite the rough start, internal belief is that once the bugs are worked out, AI will have a major impact on WWE’s creative direction. Notably, another wrestling promotion that experimented with AI reportedly found that it “couldn’t understand pro wrestling and storylines.”

