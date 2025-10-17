The annual WWE Live Holiday Tour announced with 10 house shows

WWE today announced its annual Live Holiday Tour which will kick off on Friday, December 26 and end on Sunday, January 4.

With Madison Square Garden getting a Raw next month, the annual tradition of holding the Boxing Day WWE event in the arena comes to a close this year, and while New York will get a few shows, it won’t be at MSG.

The December 26 show went to the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and that is followed by two shows on Saturday, December 27. Those will be held at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa and the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The week is wrapped up with two shows on Sunday, December 28, one in Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and one in Rochester at the Blue Cross Arena.

The new week kicks off with a live Raw from the Kia Center in Orlando on Monday, December 29 and then there are two more shows on Tuesday, December 30. One is at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers and one at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Everyone gets the night off on New Year’s Eve but the grind continues on Thursday, January 1 with a live show from Syracuse at the Upstate Medical Arena. On Friday, January 2 it’s live Smackdown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

There is one show on Saturday, January 3 in Worcester at the DCU Center and one show on Sunday, January 4 in Bridgeport at the Total Mortgage Arena.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10AM local via Ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale for all shows will start on Wednesday, October 22 also at 10AM via Ticketmaster using the code WWETIX.