R-Truth says he and John Cena recorded a song together years ago which will never see the light of day:

“Me and Cena did a song like years ago, he came to my house, and we recorded it in my studio upstairs.

“It will never see the light of day, but there is a song with me and Cena on it.

“I think it’s just like not knowing what’s in David Copperfield’s hat. It’s something that we just got.

“It was dope, bruh! Both verses, it was fire. It was called ‘The Jumpoff… It was dope, dog!”

(Source: Bleacher Report)