Nick Khan says Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania is the “natural next step”

WWE President Nick Khan described hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia as a “natural next step” for the company, emphasizing WWE’s strategy of expanding globally: “We realized a number of years ago that we can’t simply pipe American product out globally and hope to be a global product. You actually have to have boots on the ground.” He noted that about half of WWE’s Premium Live Events now take place outside the United States, highlighting the company’s commitment to international growth.

Khan expressed optimism about the event’s reception, stating, “We’re excited. We think viewership is going to be strong. We think people will come to the Kingdom to see our show and we’re going to put on a spectacle.” He also emphasized the importance of relationships in these decisions, explaining that WWE had received offers from various international entities but ultimately moved forward when Saudi Arabia’s Turki expressed interest: “We got together for a couple of different meetings, worked out the deal in short order, and had the good fortune of announcing it the day before Canelo-Crawford, our first fight together in Las Vegas.”

Source: Joy Forum