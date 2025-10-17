Nattie reveals whether she thinks @JohnCena’s match should be a win or loss and who his Final 4 Matches should be against! Catch it all on the #bustedopen247 Podcast!https://t.co/AjuOtKx8yG pic.twitter.com/V5yDOmhkrs — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 16, 2025

Natalya believes that John Cena would prefer to lose his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“Knowing John Cena and the kind of person that he is, I think John would probably refuse to win. I think that he’s ultimately about passing the torch. He’s always about giving back to the business. He’s one of those people that he wants to leave the business better than how he entered it.

But, I do think there is something to leaving on top, beating the house, and leaving with your head held high, and just leaving on such a high note. So I’m torn both ways, but I think if it was up to John, he would lose. He would lose and he would pay it forward.”

(Via Busted Open Radio)