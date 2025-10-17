Matt Hardy reflects on his legendary career, note on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

Matt Hardy via X:

Today marks 33 full years that Jeff & I have been pro wrestlers. October 15th, 1992 was our first match in Carthage, NC. Here is our first promo pic, followed by our most recent pic, taken at BFG on Sunday. If you told young 1992 us we would experience all the success we have, we wouldn’t have believed it.

My brother & I are both so grateful. Grateful for our loyal & dieHARDY fanbase. Grateful for the opportunities we’ve earned & been given. Grateful to God we’re as healthy as we are after all the punishment we’ve put our bodies thru. Grateful we’ve been able to inspire multiple generations.

Thank you for letting these 2 kids from Cameron, NC live their childhood dreams & thrive in life. We are both SO blessed. With that said, it’s time to go to work in year number 34.

Note on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return:

Some people in WWE were strongly against bringing back Brock Lesnar. Some women on the staff were even more unhappy with one using the term privately disgusted.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)