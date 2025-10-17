Kris Statlander says she has recently gotten into Dragon Ball, Dynamite and Collision viewerships

– Dynamite on Wednesday averaged 534,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.11

– Collision on Wednesday night following Dynamite averaged 400,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.11

– Kris Statlander says she has recently gotten into Dragon Ball, names Vegeta as her favorite character:

“I will say I have very recently been becoming a big Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball fan. I’ve been watching it all for the first time, introduced to it by my boyfriend, who’s been a fan of it for his whole life. I’ve been very entertained by Dragon Ball. Vegeta is my favorite character.

We started at the very beginning. We just finished, I forget what the tournament is called, but they won the tournament where they saved the 7th universe’s Earth from getting transferred to the 6th universe. It’s all titled the same, in my defense.”

(Source: Interview with The Bleacher Report)