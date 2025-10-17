John Cena addresses rumors, confirms that December 13th will be his final match

John Cena confirms that December 13th will be his final match, shutting down all rumors:

Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.

