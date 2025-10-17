Idea pitched for John Cena and The Young Bucks on wrestling retirements

– The idea of John Cena winning the Intercontinetal title from Dominik Mysterio (the match right now is at Survivor Series) and it being in play for the final match with Gunther has been discussed.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Nick Jackson reflected on the wave of wrestling retirements, saying “it feels like everyone is retiring” and calling it “an end of an era for a lot of these guys.” He mentioned how emotional it’s been to watch legends like The Dudleys, Sting, Bryan Danielson, and soon John Cena step away from the ring. Jackson said he was “glad [The Dudleys] got to do it on their own terms because a lot of guys don’t get to do that.” He also noted the personal impact of seeing “our friend Christopher Daniels retire just this year.”

Looking ahead, he admitted the thought of following that same path is unsettling, saying, “We’re not far behind it, which kind of scares me.”

(Source: The Takedown on SI)