Blake Monroe on going to NXT first

Blake Monroe was asked if she wanted to go to NXT instead of the WWE main roster, believes in building herself for a new audience:

“NXT’s got the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on. And I think you have to consider as well, WWE is so huge. The amount of TV equity that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair – they have millions of followers, all this TV equity, I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn’t I go to NXT?

Continue to build my brand, continue to introduce the WWE Universe, who may know me, probably don’t – I don’t think any of these kids would know me or anything – tell them who I am, and also make NXT my brand, because I truly feel like I am doing that and can do that. Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity, get that TV equity, build myself in WWE, use the resources, be able to talk to Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and all these amazing coaches, learn and grow.

So when I do go to the main roster and I’m going against these juggernauts, I really have the best chance possible to succeed. Because they are huge stars, so I’ve gotta build myself a little.”

(The Masked Man Show)