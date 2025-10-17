Blake Monroe: “NXT’s got the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on”

Blake Monroe began by emphasizing the reach and success of WWE’s developmental brand, saying, “NXT’s got the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on.” She explained that choosing NXT over the main roster was a deliberate move, adding, “You have to consider as well, WWE is so huge.”

Monroe compared herself to established stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair, acknowledging their fame and influence: “They have millions of followers, all this TV equity. I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn’t I go to NXT?”

Her focus, she said, is on growth and connection with the WWE audience. “Continue to build my brand, continue to introduce the WWE Universe, who may know me, probably don’t… tell them who I am, and also make NXT my brand.”

Monroe also highlighted the learning opportunities that come with being in NXT, saying she wanted to “use the resources, be able to talk to Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and all these amazing coaches, learn and grow.”

Her ultimate goal is long-term success on the main roster: “So when I do go to the main roster and I’m going against these juggernauts, I really have the best chance possible to succeed. Because they are huge stars, so I’ve gotta build myself a little.”

Source: The Ringer Wrestling Show