Real Name: Yuto Nakashima

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 7, 1997

From: Ogaki, Japan

Pro Debut: February 14, 2021

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Bomboclat

– Nakashima is a black belt in judo. He initially began a career in MMA, but after 5 successive losses, he turned to the New Japan Dojo, entering the New Zealand Dojo in November 2019, transitioning to the Japanese Dojo the following year

– Nakashima wrestled his official debut match on February 14, 2021, losing a dark match to Yuya Uemura

– In a dark match prior to Wrestling Dontaku 2023, Nakashima fought Ryohei Oiwa to a time-limit draw

– In early 2024, Nakashima was sent to Europe for his learning excursion, working alonside fellow Young Lion, Oskar Leube

– On August 17, Young Blood (Nakashima & Leube) defeated Vi Aamse Coalithie Catch (Noe Ahukah & Daniel Akindele) to win the PWH Tag Team Titles

– At RevPro’s 12th Anniversary Show, Nakashima, Leube, Sha Samuels & Joshua James defeated Goldenboy Santos, David Francisco, Brendan White & Danny Jones

– On September 22, Young Blood (Nakashima & Leube) defeated Scotty Valentine & Axl Star to retain the PWH Tag Team Titles

– On October 6, Young Blood defeated KxS (Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo) and Thomas Shire & 1 Called Manders in the final of a tournament to win the wXw Tag Team Titles

– At NJPW Royal Quest IV, Young Blood defeated Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

– On November 23, Young Blood defeated KxS (Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo) in a Tornado Tag Match to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On January 17, 2025, Young Blood (Leube & Nakashima) defeated Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles and won the rematch a day later

– On February 9, Young Blood fought VCC (Noe Ahukah & Daniel Akindele) to a no-contest to retain the PWH Tag Team Titles

– On February 22, Young Blood defeated Big Bucks (Norman Harras & Alex Duke) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– In April 2025, Young Blood to the Fale Dojo in New Zealand for further seasoning

– In August 2025, ‘OSKAR’ and ‘Yuto-Ice’ returned to New Japan, joining Bullet Club

– At Destruction in Kobe 2025, Knockout Brothers (Yuto-Ice & OSKAR) defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2025, Knockout Brothers defeated Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles