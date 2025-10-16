WWE reportedly issues a cease and desist letter to AEW after Andrade breaks 90-day non-compete clause.

“Apparently something is up involving [Andrade’s] WWE non-compete…I was given the impression it could be something that could be resolved quickly or it could be something that might not be resolved for a while, but it’s something related to the non-compete. When he was fired, remember we were told they [WWE] didn’t care,” Bryan Alvarez said.

“That is what I’ve been hearing was WWE sent a letter and they [AEW] obviously didn’t know. AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete.

There were people who talked to people in WWE who also believed there was no non-compete but WWE apparently, you know, that’s the story that they said he can’t do them for 90 days,” added Dave Meltzer.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)