WWE News and Notes

– WWE have released the official poster for December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington DC for John Cena’s final match:

– AJ Styles at the Melbourne, Australia live event:

“I’m probably not going to see you again (while wearing) a singlet like this anymore, so I just wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

– Sources indicate that Def Rebel are currently on their final contract with WWE but no timetable has been given regarding when the contract expires.

Another source indicated that the company is also expected to do some work with outside artists when it comes to music in the future.

(source: BodySlam)

– The new WWE Evolve Women’s champion Kendal Grey: