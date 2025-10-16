Vince McMahon gets pre-trial probationary program in reckless driving case

Judge Gary White granted former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon a pre-trial probationary program in his reckless driving case during a hearing this morning at the state Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut according to Greenwich Time.

The supervised program, which enables offenders to complete certain conditions, like counseling, community service etc, is to avoid consequences of a criminal conviction. In this case, McMahon was ordered to make a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drive if properly licensed and insured. Charges of reckless driving and following too closely will be dismissed in October 2026 if McMahon doesn’t repeat what happened.

The drivers involved in the July 24 crash on Merritt Parkway were not even present at the hearing and there were no objections. Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Eileen Ornousky did not object either as McMahon was fully covered by insurance.

No one was injured when McMahon was driving his 2024 Bentley Continental in excess of 90 miles per hour and hit a few other vehicles in the process, totaling his car.

McMahon’s lawyer, Mark Sherman, told the court that he sent apology notes on behalf of McMahon to the other drivers.

Vince did not speak in court or to reporters but did sign autographs and posed for photos with fans on the way in and out of court.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996