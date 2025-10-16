Updated AEW WrestleDream PPV Card

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
169

AEW WrestleDream 10/18/25

Hangman Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men’s World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an I Quit Match

Kris Statlander vs. Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

Brodido (Brody King & ROH Champion Bandido) vs. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada & IWGP Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Jurassic Express (Jungle Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for $500,000

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in a Tornado Trios Tag

Tailgate Brawl: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Tailgate Brawl: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

Tailgate Brawl: Eddie Kingston & HOOK In Action

Tailgate Brawl: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here