Updated AEW WrestleDream PPV Card

AEW WrestleDream 10/18/25
Hangman Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men’s World Title
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an I Quit Match
Kris Statlander vs. Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title
Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title
Brodido (Brody King & ROH Champion Bandido) vs. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada & IWGP Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles
Jurassic Express (Jungle Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for $500,000
Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter
EXCLUSIVE: "You're gonna find out the hard way what happens when life hits you very, very hard."
After her statement win on #AEWDynamite, @jmehytr sends her #AEWWrestleDream opponent, Thekla, a definitive message! pic.twitter.com/GnmIEJ1SvL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2025
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in a Tornado Trios Tag
Tailgate Brawl: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
Tailgate Brawl: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
Tailgate Brawl: Eddie Kingston & HOOK In Action
Tailgate Brawl: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)