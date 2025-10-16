Updated AEW WrestleDream PPV Card

AEW WrestleDream 10/18/25

Hangman Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men’s World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an I Quit Match

Kris Statlander vs. Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

Brodido (Brody King & ROH Champion Bandido) vs. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada & IWGP Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Jurassic Express (Jungle Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for $500,000

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

