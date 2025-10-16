R-Truth defends WWE’s decision to drop his serious Ron Killings persona

R-Truth defended WWE’s decision to drop his serious Ron Killings persona, calling it “a selfish move” to have kept it going. After portraying a serious character for the first time in years, the Ron Killings character quickly disappeared, and within two months, he reverted to his long-time comedic R-Truth gimmick. While WWE’s creative team faced criticism for abandoning the storyline, R-Truth argued that “It went where it was supposed to” and that the fan reaction dictated the return of R-Truth.

He explained that while Ron Killings had been around for years, he never achieved the same level of fan devotion as R-Truth: “Ron Killings has been around for years, but people had never come together in lockstep like that. They did that for R-Truth. You feel me?” According to R-Truth, Killings served as a statement and a lead-in for R-Truth’s return: “When John Cena came back, R-Truth came back. Ron Killings was the cavalry.”

Ultimately, he suggested that continuing with Ron Killings would have been self-serving: “I think [Ron Killings] was a selfish-type deal, more of a selfish move. I had more than 100 million views that wanted R-Truth. If numbers are real, that was the power of numbers.”

(Source: CBS Sport)