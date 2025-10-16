Real Name: Oskar Münchow

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 14, 1998

From: Hamburg, Germany

Pro Debut: March 30, 2019

Trained By: Fale Dojo initially, with further training at the NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Michinoku Driver

– Münchow debuted for the Fale Dojo on March 30, 2019, losing to Michael Richards

– In late 2021, Münchow returned to Germany, competing for wXw under the name ‘Oskar’

– On March 5, 2022, Oskar defeated Goldenboy Santos to win the wXw Academy Trophy

– On April 2, Oskar defeated Jacob Crane to retain the wXw Academy Trophy

– In late 2022, Münchow moved to Japan for further training at the NJPW Dojo whilst also competing as a ‘Young Lion’

– Münchow re-debuted at the NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over event, working under the name ‘Oskar Leube’

– In a dark match prior to Wrestling Dontaku 2023, Leube defeated Ryohei Oiwa

– In early 2024, Leube was sent back to Europe for his traditional learning excursion, alongside fellow Young Lion Yuto Nakashima

– On May 17, 2024, Leube defeated wXw Shotgun Champion Levaniel by countout

– On August 17, Young Blood (Leube & Yuto Nakashima) defeated Vi Aamse Coalithie Catch (Noe Ahukah & Daniel Akindele) to win the PWH Tag Team Titles

– At RevPro’s 12th Anniversary Show, Leube, Nakashima, Sha Samuels & Joshua James defeated Goldenboy Santos, David Francisco, Brendan White & Danny Jones

– On September 22, Young Blood (Leube & Nakashima) defeated Scotty Valentine & Axl Star to retain the PWH Tag Team Titles

– On October 6, Young Blood defeated KxS (Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo) and Thomas Shire & 1 Called Manders in the final of a tournament to win the wXw Tag Team Titles

– At NJPW Royal Quest IV, Young Blood defeated Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

– On November 23, Young Blood defeated KxS (Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo) in a Tornado Tag Match to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– At wXw’s 24th Anniversary Show, Leube & Anita Vaughan (replacing the injured Yuto Nakashima) defeated KxS (Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo) in a Best Of Three Falls Match to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On January 17, 2025, Young Blood (Leube & Nakashima) defeated Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles and won the rematch a day later

– On February 9, Young Blood fought VCC (Noe Ahukah & Daniel Akindele) to a no-contest to retain the PWH Tag Team Titles

– On February 22, Young Blood defeated Big Bucks (Norman Harras & Alex Duke) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– In April 2025, Young Blood returned for a stint at the Fale Dojo in New Zealand

– In August 2025, ‘OSKAR’ and ‘Yuto-Ice’ returned to New Japan, joining Bullet Club

– At Destruction in Kobe 2025, Knockout Brothers (OSKAR & Yuto-Ice) defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2025, Knockout Brothers defeated Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles