Mercedes Mone to celebrate longest-ever TBS title reign at WrestleDream

While she does not have a match at WrestleDream, Mercedes Mone has been announced for the broadcast, celebrating becoming the longest-ever AEW TBS champion.

Mone hit 508 days as champion today, matching Jade Cargill’s inaugural run and will become the longest champ as the clock hits Midnight tonight.

She won the title back in May 2024 at Double or Nothing from Willow Nightingale and has since collected 10 title belts from around the world, matching Ultimo Dragon’s record.

Mone has been featured in practically every AEW pay-per-view since joining and this is a rare show where she won’t have a match on…at least for now.

