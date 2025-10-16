Darby Allin and Athena notes

– Darby Allin says Guinness World Records doesn’t recognize him as an official record holder because he didn’t contact them before his highest altitude kickflip record attempt:
“They don’t count it, because you’ve got to get with them first before you do something.
“I’m just like, dude, in my heart, I know I hold the world record.
“Ain’t nobody doing a kickflip higher than 21,000 feet, that was no joke.”
(source: Busted Open)
– Athena sends out a message in response to Saya Kamitani. Athena is open to challenge Kamitani at WrestleKingdom 20.
Dear Saya
They will always be my minions.. but from a dominant champion to another … With all due respect, I think i would love to fight you for them…
With love and anger
Athena https://t.co/epNcZYDTsU
— Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 15, 2025