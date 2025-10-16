Darby Allin and Athena notes

– Darby Allin says Guinness World Records doesn’t recognize him as an official record holder because he didn’t contact them before his highest altitude kickflip record attempt:

“They don’t count it, because you’ve got to get with them first before you do something.

“I’m just like, dude, in my heart, I know I hold the world record.

“Ain’t nobody doing a kickflip higher than 21,000 feet, that was no joke.”

– Athena sends out a message in response to Saya Kamitani. Athena is open to challenge Kamitani at WrestleKingdom 20.

Dear Saya

They will always be my minions.. but from a dominant champion to another … With all due respect, I think i would love to fight you for them…

With love and anger

Athena