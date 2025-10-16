CM Punk labels Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky as “best in the world” in final show in Melbourne

CM Punk put over Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky big time at the conclusion of the non-televised event in Melbourne, Australia.

Punk main evented the show, defeating Dominik Mysterio via disqualification, but despite the bad finish, the fans still went home happy after Ripley and Sky joined Punk in the ring for the save and some parting words.

“They like to call me the best in the world, but these two, ladies and gentlemen, these two badass ladies…if I’m in this ring, I cannot say I’m the best in the world, especially if I’m standing next to the Australian-born,” Punk said.

Punk then took things a little bit R-rated and said he wanted to do this for a long, long time, describing Ripley as “always serving ‘cuntinous’ brutality!”

CM Punk added that coming back after 14 years was a real treat and it was his pleasure and honor to share the locker room and do fun things like this with two gigantic superstars who he loves and respects very much.

Punk said that on other occasions, he would have Cult of Personalty play but they’re in Australia, so he handed the mic to Ripley and sat down in the corner, with Sky also doing the same in the opposite corner, leaving Ripley with the final words.

CM Punk speech after #WWEMelbourne giving Rhea and Iyo their flowers ❤️ : @pepsitruth pic.twitter.com/VJp48bKp3d — Teffo (@Teffo_01) October 15, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online