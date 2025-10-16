Chris Jericho could be WWE bound, Another WWE ID/Evolve departure

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
292

– “People in WWE believe that he’s (Chris Jericho) coming to WWE, for what that’s worth. And thats not a new story, that’s been said before so we’ll see.

It’s up to him. There have been a lot of signs.”

(source: Dave Meltzer)

– Bryce Donovan announces that he will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here