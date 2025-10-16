Chelsea Green putting motherhood on hold, Bully Ray rates his Bound for Glory match

– Chelsea Green shared that she and her husband, Matt Cardona, have paused plans for children due to her WWE return, calling it an opportunity they “could not turn down.” She explained, “If I turn it down, I’m going to end up having kids and resent the family life.”

At 34, Chelsea admitted she’s “dying for babies” and noted that her husband also wants children, but her career takes priority right now: “Duty calls. I’m making money. I’m living my dream.” Despite the delay, she remains hopeful: “In a couple months, if it happens, God willing, it happens. I’ll just have to take my babies on the road with me!”

(Source: Woman’s World)

– Bully Ray says The Hardys vs. Team 3D at TNA Bound for Glory was a five star match because of how the crowd received it:

“Here’s what I know. From the minute the pre-show package played, until the entire match and segment was over, nobody sat down, and that crowd was louder than it was all night long.

To me, the criteria for the five-star match is the fans. It’s how they took the match in. The sounds they were making. The level of enthusiasm and emotion they are bringing forth, plus the story that’s been told in the ring.

The Dudleys and Hardys had a five-star match at Bound For Glory. I’m proud to say that. Everything came together in perfect moments.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)