10/15/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – October 15, 2025

• Dynamite kicks off with Kris Statlander & Timeless Toni Storm having a Face Off ahead of their AEW Women’s Title Match at WrestleDream

• The Gates of Agony beat The Hurt Syndicate with help from Ricochet

• Claudio Castagnoli beats Roderick Strong to get his 100th win in All Elite Wrestling

• Jon Moxley & Darby Allin meet in a Prison ahead of their I Quit Match at WrestleDream

Moxley says he will make Darby say I Quit for the first time in his life and will be done with Darby for good

Darby says he will defeat Moxley and end The Death Riders once and for all

PAC invades Darby’s cell and attacks him

• Footage is shown of The Don Callis Family celebrating Don’s 62nd Birthday

Konosuke Takeshita informs them that he defeated Zack Sabre Jr at King of Pro Wrestling, and is bringing the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to The Don Callis Family

Kazuchika Okada turns off the TV and claims he accidently pressed the wrong button

• Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express beat The Don Callis Family

• Jamie Hayter beats Skye Blue

• The CEO Mercedes Mone announces she is Ultimo Mone as she has now has tied Ultimo Dragon’s 10 Belt Record, and will make history this Friday as she officially becomes the longest reigning TBS Champion of all time

• The Opps beat LFI to retain the AEW Trios Titles

After the match Hangman Page & Samoa Joe face off. Joe holds up the AEW World Title before tossing it back to Page