10/15/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Danny Garcia & Wheeler Yuta defeat the Conglomeration’s KOR & OC after the other Death Riders intefere. Roddy and Tomohiro Ishii try to help out, but the numbers are too much.

Mox grabs the mic, but Darby staggers his way out after being jumped in the prison earlier. Zombie Allin walks out only to… get instantly annihilated by Claudio. He gets up and PAC takes him down. No matter what the Death Riders throw, Darby crawls his way to the ring… with the AEW flag he took to the top of Mount Everest.

Echoing what Mox said earlier in prison, it’s never too late to quit. Mox paradigm shifts Darby onto the flag.

– Megan Bayne defeated Harley Cameron

Megan Bayne walks out… and so do FTR. After some talk, Willow & Harley sneak up and take down the Megasus. Willow slams Dax the Axe as Jet Speed help clean things up. The match then finally begins.

Harley kept kicking out of Megan’s arsenal and had a few moments of nearly getting an upset victory! It wasn’t enough, though, as Bayne secures the win.

– Eddie Kingston says he’s done with LFI, he has two wins over them. Time to move forward. So now him & Hook are now entering the Tag Team Division. This Saturday at Tailgate, it will be a open challenge.

– Both Max Caster & Anthony Bowens are literally begging Tony Khan to stop putting them together in Tag Matches. They don’t want to partner up. Alicia Atout-Friedman made a mistake in calling them The Acclaimed.

– Mark Briscoe & Brodido defeated Don Callis Family

Briscoe and Fletch couldn’t wait to get in the ring before their fifth singles match with each other at Wrestledream! Great match that really got the crowd going after 3 hours. A double team from Brodido lets Bandido pin Rocky Romero.

After the match, Fletch & Briscoe brawl to the back and then the lights flicker… and El Clon comes out to distract Brodido as Okada hits the Rainmaker on both members of Brodido before holding up both AEW Tag-team Titles to close the show.

AEW Dynamite & Collision Special 3 Hour LIVE Results (Oct 15, 2025):

