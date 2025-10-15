WWE Supershow Australia Live Results / Melbourne, Victoria / Wed Oct 15, 2025

The Complete Results from Rod Laver Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Alicia Taylor
- PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston
- AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano. Post-Match, Styles says goodbye to Melbourne
- Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane: Ripley pins Sane
- WWE Women’s US Title: Champion Giulia defeats Lyra Valkryia and Bayley: Giulia pins Bayley
- Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker: Uso pins Breakker
- Rusev defeats War Raider Ivar. Post-match, Rusev asks for another opponent
- LA Knight defeats Rusev
- WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
- Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Title: CM Punk defeats Champion Dominick Mysterio (with The Judgment Day: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) VIA DQ. Mysterio retains the title.
