WWE Supershow Australia Live Results / Melbourne, Victoria / Wed Oct 15, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
781

The Complete Results from Rod Laver Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Alicia Taylor

  1. PENTA defeats Kofi Kingston
  2. AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano. Post-Match, Styles says goodbye to Melbourne
  3. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane: Ripley pins Sane
  4. WWE Women’s US Title: Champion Giulia defeats Lyra Valkryia and Bayley: Giulia pins Bayley
  5. Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker: Uso pins Breakker
  6. Rusev defeats War Raider Ivar. Post-match, Rusev asks for another opponent
  7. LA Knight defeats Rusev
  8. WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
  9. Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Title:  CM Punk defeats Champion Dominick Mysterio (with The Judgment Day: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) VIA DQ. Mysterio retains the title.

Thanks to @Rach230280 @Damion23 and @JoshRobinson00 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here