Why Adam Pearce missed Crown Jewel, Tony Schiavone says he won’t watch WWE’s current product

Adam Pearce posted:

Why I wasn’t at Crown Jewel.

But this single moment made my 50 hours of flight time in a 3-day span worth it a million times over. Grateful to those that made it possible.

Some moments can never be redone or substituted for.

Never miss those moments; they become memories that live forever in your heart.

Love somebody today. ❤️

– Tony Schiavone says he won’t watch WWE’s current product as to not have anything they’re doing influence what happens in AEW:

“I have no interest in watching WWE or NXT current stuff, and that’s not to say anything bad about what they’re doing. I just have no interest in it because I want us to cut our own path and not try to be anything like them,

— I’ll just watch our stuff and not let anything they do in the WWE influence how I call a match or what I do.”

(source: What Happened When)