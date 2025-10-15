Why Adam Pearce missed Crown Jewel, Tony Schiavone says he won’t watch WWE’s current product

Adam Pearce posted:
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 15, 2025
Why I wasn’t at Crown Jewel.
But this single moment made my 50 hours of flight time in a 3-day span worth it a million times over. Grateful to those that made it possible.
Some moments can never be redone or substituted for.
Never miss those moments; they become memories that live forever in your heart.
Love somebody today. ❤️
– Tony Schiavone says he won’t watch WWE’s current product as to not have anything they’re doing influence what happens in AEW:
“I have no interest in watching WWE or NXT current stuff, and that’s not to say anything bad about what they’re doing. I just have no interest in it because I want us to cut our own path and not try to be anything like them,
— I’ll just watch our stuff and not let anything they do in the WWE influence how I call a match or what I do.”
(source: What Happened When)