TNA News and Notes

– TNA posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin is once again TNA International Champion!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory on TNA+: https://t.co/Ajp8OEtkAb pic.twitter.com/085gX4TXVk
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 14, 2025
– Bully Ray posted about how important it was to reunite “The Dudley Family” at Bound for Glory:
It was very important to @TestifyDVon and myself to have @SpikeDudley5 at #TNABoundForGlory and reunite the Dudley family.
Im so happy WE could make it happen for YOU.
How great was it to see Spike again!?! pic.twitter.com/tTeS786dB7
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 14, 2025
– New TNA hall of famer Velvet Sky says “thank you”:
We are still on such a high from last night!
THANK YOU @carlossilva and everyone at @ThisIsTNA for such an amazing night for @ActualALove and I!
Our legacy started at BFG ‘07 and was honored last night at BFG ‘25. ⭐️
Thank you @THETOMMYDREAMER for inducting us and always… pic.twitter.com/YgRI8cq4kU
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 14, 2025
– Matthew Rehwoldt posted:
Feeling very grateful at the moment
#TNA pic.twitter.com/8sNyoc3ebY
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 15, 2025