TNA News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
319

– TNA posted:

– Bully Ray posted about how important it was to reunite “The Dudley Family” at Bound for Glory:

– New TNA hall of famer Velvet Sky says “thank you”:

– Matthew Rehwoldt posted:

Feeling very grateful at the moment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here