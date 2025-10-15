TNA News and Notes

– TNA posted:

– Bully Ray posted about how important it was to reunite “The Dudley Family” at Bound for Glory:

It was very important to @TestifyDVon and myself to have @SpikeDudley5 at #TNABoundForGlory and reunite the Dudley family. Im so happy WE could make it happen for YOU. How great was it to see Spike again!?! pic.twitter.com/tTeS786dB7 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 14, 2025

– New TNA hall of famer Velvet Sky says “thank you”:

We are still on such a high from last night! THANK YOU @carlossilva and everyone at @ThisIsTNA for such an amazing night for @ActualALove and I! Our legacy started at BFG ‘07 and was honored last night at BFG ‘25. ⭐️ Thank you @THETOMMYDREAMER for inducting us and always… pic.twitter.com/YgRI8cq4kU — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 14, 2025

– Matthew Rehwoldt posted:



Feeling very grateful at the moment