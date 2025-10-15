Samoa Joe on the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at WWE Crown Jewel

Samoa Joe speaks on AJ Styles vs. John Cena from WWE Crown Jewel, and the legacies of both men:

“It’s incredibly cool. Both those men are people I have unyielding respect for. I’m so happy to see they’ve enjoyed the successes they have had in their life. It was wonderful to be thought of in their big moment.

AJ is one of the few wrestlers who changed the face of wrestling. He’s definitely the prototype of an ideal wrestler and expanded that category. Much like John, both had fantastic careers. I know for many fans it’s sad to see them go, and I can obviously see why. They’ve been such a big part of the industry for so long.

They really have careers they can kick back their feet and look at with tremendous pride and satisfaction. I’m always happy to see people enter that phase of their life in a healthy manner with great future prospects of other things on the horizon.”

(source: Interview with CBS Sports)