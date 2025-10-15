Rhea Ripley says she got her first arm tattoo without WWE’s permission, Sareee note

– Sareee comments after her match with Syuri, promising she will once again carry the IWGP Women’s Championship again:

– Rhea Ripley (via WWE Break It Down) says she got her first arm tattoo without WWE’s permission, and she was surprised when Triple H didn’t freak out:

“I remember getting my first arm tattoo, it was this one right here, my little demon lady. It was a couple of days before my cage match with Mercedes Martinez in NXT. I remember rocking up to NXT absolutely terrified because I didn’t get it approved at all.

Hunter walked up to me as we were going through the cage match, and he goes ‘is that new?’ I go ‘yeah, I got it a couple days ago.’ He goes ‘oh, it looks awesome, that’s sick,’ and walks away. I was like oh my God, are you kidding me? My boss just said that my tattoo was sick and he didn’t yell at me for it, he didn’t tell me off.

So it was at that point where I knew that I couldn’t really do any wrong, so I just kept getting tattoos, and he just kept telling me that they looked really cool.”