New On-Sale Date For TNA Live Events To Wrap 2025 Season in Orlando and El Paso

New On-Sale Date For TNA Wrestling Live Events To Wrap 2025 Season in Orlando, Florida and El Paso, Texas

The Ticket Pre-Sale and the Official Ticket On-Sale dates for the TNA Wrestling live events in Orlando, Florida and El Paso, Texas, have been changed as we finalize ticketing demands and expand the seating capacity for all shows.

The Pre-Sale for both the Orlando live events at Full Sail University (November 13-15) and at the El Paso County Coliseum (December 5-7) is now Wednesday, October 22, starting at 10am ET. The Official Ticket On-Sale for all shows in Orlando and El Paso is Friday, October 24, starting at 10am ET.

The TNA live events in El Paso feature a first-ever, perk-filled promotion: TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend.

New On-Sale Date Announced for TNA Wrestling’s Final 2025 Live Events in Orlando, Florida and El Paso, Texas ️ Pre-Sale: Oct 22 at 10am ET

NOVEMBER

Dates: Thursday, Friday & Saturday; November 13-15

Venue: Full Sail University

City: Orlando, Florida

** Thursday, November 13 will be a LIVE episode of iMPACT! airing on AXS TV.

** Friday, November 14 is Turning Point, airing LIVE on the TNA+ app.

** Satrurday, November 15 in an iMPACT! TV Taping.

DECEMBER

Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday; December 5-7

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

City: El Paso, Texas

** Friday, December 5 is Final Resolution, airing LIVE on the TNA+ app.

** Saturday & Sunday, December 6-7 will be iMPACT! TV Tapings.

Here’s a look at some of the perks for TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend:

All fans who purchase tickets for all three shows in El Paso will receive an exclusive TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend baseball hat. (The tickets must be purchased on the same transaction.)

Private Meet & Greets with select TNA stars for purchase.

In-ring photos for purchase.

All the TNA stars will be in Orlando and El Paso, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

For tickets and to sign up for the pre-sale for the TNA Wrestling live events in Orlando and El Paso, go to tnawrestling.com.