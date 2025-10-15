Karrion Kross makes a John Cena match suggestion, Dominik Mysterio asked about facing Cena

– Karrion Kross says fans deserve John Cena vs. Matt Cardona in WWE before he retires in December.

Matt Cardona VS John Cena is something that should happen before it’s too late. Let him come home. — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) October 15, 2025

– Dominik Mysterio was asked about the possibility of John Cena chasing the Intercontinental Championship with one of his four remaining dates:

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some.

He’s got four dates left… if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be and stay your dirty double champ.”

(source: Graps & Yaps on Instagram)