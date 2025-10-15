Karrion Kross makes a John Cena match suggestion, Dominik Mysterio asked about facing Cena

Karrion Kross says fans deserve John Cena vs. Matt Cardona in WWE before he retires in December.

– Dominik Mysterio was asked about the possibility of John Cena chasing the Intercontinental Championship with one of his four remaining dates:

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some.

He’s got four dates left… if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be and stay your dirty double champ.”

(source: Graps & Yaps on Instagram)

